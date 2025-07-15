Sign up
Previous
Photo 5237
Sewing Cats and Dogs
Snowy actually sat in his little bed instead of all over my stuff! I am working on a sausage dog quilt and he was watching me.
15th July 2025
15th Jul 25
2
1
Helen Westerbeke
@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward Scissorhands, but with a camera, as it is...
5237
photos
79
followers
72
following
5230
5231
5232
5233
5234
5235
5236
5237
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
X-T5
Taken
15th July 2025 10:43am
kali
ace
cute
July 15th, 2025
Christina
ace
Very creative
July 15th, 2025
