Previous
The Good Book by helenw2
Photo 5238

The Good Book

this guy was reading from the bible on Lambton Quay as people walked by. Wish I had him in full tilt but this was the best one for the people walking.
16th July 2025 16th Jul 25

Helen Westerbeke

@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward Scissorhands, but with a camera, as it is...
1435% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Christina ace
He's not getting much buy in....
July 16th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact