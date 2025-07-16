Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 5238
The Good Book
this guy was reading from the bible on Lambton Quay as people walked by. Wish I had him in full tilt but this was the best one for the people walking.
16th July 2025
16th Jul 25
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Helen Westerbeke
@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward Scissorhands, but with a camera, as it is...
5238
photos
79
followers
72
following
1435% complete
View this month »
5231
5232
5233
5234
5235
5236
5237
5238
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
X-T5
Taken
16th July 2025 1:17pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Christina
ace
He's not getting much buy in....
July 16th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close