Hiding by helenw2
Photo 5239

Hiding

this is a common tactic by smokers/vapers to hide in these spaces. Only got her in the far corner but decided that I like the composition as it adds to the hiding story. happy to capture smoke in the face again!
17th July 2025 17th Jul 25

Helen Westerbeke

@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward Scissorhands, but with a camera, as it is...
julia ace
I thought you had smudged her face to start,, Probably hiding from the cold as well..
July 17th, 2025  
