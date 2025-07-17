Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 5239
Hiding
this is a common tactic by smokers/vapers to hide in these spaces. Only got her in the far corner but decided that I like the composition as it adds to the hiding story. happy to capture smoke in the face again!
17th July 2025
17th Jul 25
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Helen Westerbeke
@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward Scissorhands, but with a camera, as it is...
5239
photos
79
followers
72
following
1435% complete
View this month »
5232
5233
5234
5235
5236
5237
5238
5239
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
X-T5
Taken
17th July 2025 1:31pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
julia
ace
I thought you had smudged her face to start,, Probably hiding from the cold as well..
July 17th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close