Wing Display by helenw2
Wing Display

captured at my friends place today - love the detail in their wings!
18th July 2025 18th Jul 25

Helen Westerbeke

@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward Scissorhands, but with a camera, as it is...
Carole G ace
fantastic photo, brilliant timing
July 18th, 2025  
Dianne ace
Wow - this is amazing!
July 18th, 2025  
