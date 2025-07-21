Previous
In The Clouds by helenw2
Photo 5243

In The Clouds

another vaper snapped on Lambton Quay. Might have to start a collection
21st July 2025 21st Jul 25

Helen Westerbeke

@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward Scissorhands, but with a camera, as it is...
Photo Details

julia ace
And there she goes up in smoke..
July 21st, 2025  
