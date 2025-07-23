Sign up
Previous
Photo 5245
Elegance
the sparrows were in a frenzy to get to a hanging coconut at my friends place today.
23rd July 2025
23rd Jul 25
0
0
Helen Westerbeke
@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward Scissorhands, but with a camera, as it is...
5245
photos
80
followers
73
following
5238
5239
5240
5241
5242
5243
5244
5245
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
X-T5
Taken
23rd July 2025 2:35pm
