Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 5246
Man to Man
just loved the lines and shadows in this scene
24th July 2025
24th Jul 25
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Helen Westerbeke
@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward Scissorhands, but with a camera, as it is...
5246
photos
81
followers
74
following
1437% complete
View this month »
5239
5240
5241
5242
5243
5244
5245
5246
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
X-T5
Taken
24th July 2025 11:25am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Shirley
ace
He looks pretty focussed on his ph agree lines and shadows are great
Thanks for follow
July 24th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close
Thanks for follow