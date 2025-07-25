Previous
Boot Camp by helenw2
Boot Camp

back at my friends with the waxeye's having a scrap over the branch - looked to me like a drill sergeant doing boot camp - haha
25th July 2025 25th Jul 25

Helen Westerbeke

@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward Scissorhands, but with a camera, as it is...
Photo Details

