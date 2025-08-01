Previous
Kung Fu Fighting by helenw2
Photo 5254

Kung Fu Fighting

stoked to get a couple of waxeyes in the middle of it today!
1st August 2025 1st Aug 25

Helen Westerbeke

@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward Scissorhands, but with a camera, as it is...
Yao RL ace
This is brilliant, I shall sketch it.
August 1st, 2025  
Helen Westerbeke
@yaorenliu wow - thats cool!
August 1st, 2025  
