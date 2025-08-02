Previous
Smoke Screen by helenw2
Photo 5255

Smoke Screen

Stephen smoking the bees in the late afternoon sun that I just had to capture again!
2nd August 2025 2nd Aug 25

Helen Westerbeke

@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward Scissorhands, but with a camera, as it is...
1439% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact