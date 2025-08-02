Sign up
Previous
Photo 5255
Smoke Screen
Stephen smoking the bees in the late afternoon sun that I just had to capture again!
2nd August 2025
2nd Aug 25
0
0
Helen Westerbeke
@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward Scissorhands, but with a camera, as it is...
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
X-T5
Taken
2nd August 2025 4:25pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
