Photo 5256
Faces for Vinnie
my friends had a fundraiser today for the association that gave them their assistance dog for Addy. This is Addy and her sister Jordy getting their faces painted for the walk.
3rd August 2025
3rd Aug 25
1
0
Helen Westerbeke
@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward Scissorhands, but with a camera, as it is...
5256
photos
81
followers
74
following
5249
5250
5251
5252
5253
5254
5255
5256
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
X-T5
Taken
3rd August 2025 1:02pm
Shirley
ace
A fun time
August 3rd, 2025
