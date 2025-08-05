Previous
Dance with Me by helenw2
Photo 5258

Dance with Me

back at the waxeyes - just love this.
5th August 2025 5th Aug 25

Helen Westerbeke

@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward Scissorhands, but with a camera, as it is...
Yao RL ace
You are so good at this, talked to you mum today about your shots. Another project for me to sketch.
August 5th, 2025  
Helen Westerbeke
@yaorenliu I think I like this one better :-) Mum said you are joining them - glad to know!
August 5th, 2025  
Brigette ace
gorgeous
August 5th, 2025  
Dianne ace
I love it too - it’s brilliant!
August 5th, 2025  
