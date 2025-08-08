Previous
Raindrop by helenw2
Raindrop

my friend has a bellbird visiting her garden, so it was a pleasure to be able to capture it today, especially with a lovely big raindrop!
8th August 2025 8th Aug 25

Helen Westerbeke

@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward Scissorhands, but with a camera, as it is...
