Previous
Photo 5261
Raindrop
my friend has a bellbird visiting her garden, so it was a pleasure to be able to capture it today, especially with a lovely big raindrop!
8th August 2025
8th Aug 25
Helen Westerbeke
@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward Scissorhands, but with a camera, as it is...
