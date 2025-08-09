Sign up
Previous
Photo 5262
The Cat in the Box
Snowy finds this box the purfect fit! I love how the fluffy rug to the right looks like it could be his tail.
9th August 2025
9th Aug 25
Helen Westerbeke
@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward Scissorhands, but with a camera, as it is...
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
X-T5
Taken
9th August 2025 4:16pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
