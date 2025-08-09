Previous
The Cat in the Box by helenw2
Photo 5262

The Cat in the Box

Snowy finds this box the purfect fit! I love how the fluffy rug to the right looks like it could be his tail.
9th August 2025 9th Aug 25

Helen Westerbeke

@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward Scissorhands, but with a camera, as it is...
1441% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact