The Watering Hole by helenw2
Photo 5269

The Watering Hole

so cool to see this when we opened the hive today - the bees had built some honey comb at the top of a frame that looked like a big drink hole and there were heaps drinking from it.
16th August 2025 16th Aug 25

Helen Westerbeke

@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward Scissorhands, but with a camera, as it is...
Photo Details

