Previous
Photo 5272
Yellow There
thought this guy was trying to "be the bollard" on Lambton Quay today.
19th August 2025
19th Aug 25
2
1
Helen Westerbeke
@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward Scissorhands, but with a camera, as it is...
Christina
ace
That made me laugh out loud!!
August 19th, 2025
Yao RL
ace
haha, yellow is funny here.
August 19th, 2025
