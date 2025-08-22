Sign up
Photo 5275
Peeking Pippi
my friends gorgeous 8 month old kitten Pippi in their garden.
22nd August 2025
Helen Westerbeke
@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward Scissorhands, but with a camera, as it is...
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
X-T5
Taken
22nd August 2025 6:08pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Brigette
ace
😍
August 23rd, 2025
