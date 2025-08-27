Sign up
Photo 5279
Sunny Spot
found this fluffy baby chilling in a sunny spot on their driveway near my friends place today.
27th August 2025
27th Aug 25
Helen Westerbeke
@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward Scissorhands, but with a camera, as it is...
julia
ace
Tau what are you doing visiting Wellington..
August 27th, 2025
Babs
ace
She is a beauty
August 27th, 2025
