Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 5282
The Parson and the Protea
my friend and I had never seen Tui's "eating" the protea flower before - very cool to get one with the beautiful pink coloured flower today in Upper Hutt.
30th August 2025
30th Aug 25
3
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Helen Westerbeke
@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward Scissorhands, but with a camera, as it is...
5282
photos
78
followers
71
following
1447% complete
View this month »
5275
5276
5277
5278
5279
5280
5281
5282
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
X-T5
Taken
30th August 2025 11:25am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Shirley
ace
A fabulous capture fav
August 30th, 2025
judith deacon
What a great shot and beautiful composition! Is this your name for the Tui or a recognised name? Where I grew up in the UK we had a blackbird that nested in our garden for some years, he had a white neck also and we always called him The Parson!
August 30th, 2025
Babs
ace
I love these birds they are gorgeous fav
August 30th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close