Previous
The Parson and the Protea by helenw2
Photo 5282

The Parson and the Protea

my friend and I had never seen Tui's "eating" the protea flower before - very cool to get one with the beautiful pink coloured flower today in Upper Hutt.
30th August 2025 30th Aug 25

Helen Westerbeke

@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward Scissorhands, but with a camera, as it is...
1447% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Shirley ace
A fabulous capture fav
August 30th, 2025  
judith deacon
What a great shot and beautiful composition! Is this your name for the Tui or a recognised name? Where I grew up in the UK we had a blackbird that nested in our garden for some years, he had a white neck also and we always called him The Parson!
August 30th, 2025  
Babs ace
I love these birds they are gorgeous fav
August 30th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact