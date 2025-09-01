Sign up
Photo 5284
Flaps Engaged
Millie who lives nearby was sitting in her garden with the wind blowing her fluffy ears around!
1st September 2025
1st Sep 25
Helen Westerbeke
@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward Scissorhands, but with a camera, as it is...
Joan Robillard
ace
Great shot
September 1st, 2025
Shirley
ace
So sweet
September 1st, 2025
