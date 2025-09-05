Previous
All Shook Up by helenw2
Photo 5288

All Shook Up

well Spring has definitely sprung with a heap of wind going on - the birds at my friends feeder were having to work hard to hang on!.
5th September 2025 5th Sep 25

Helen Westerbeke

@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward Scissorhands, but with a camera, as it is...
1448% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact