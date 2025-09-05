Sign up
Photo 5288
All Shook Up
well Spring has definitely sprung with a heap of wind going on - the birds at my friends feeder were having to work hard to hang on!.
5th September 2025
5th Sep 25
Helen Westerbeke
@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward Scissorhands, but with a camera, as it is...
Taken
5th September 2025 12:18pm
