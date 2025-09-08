Previous
Wrap it Up by helenw2
Wrap it Up

love the lines and light in this scene on Lambton Quay.
8th September 2025 8th Sep 25

Helen Westerbeke

@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward Scissorhands, but with a camera, as it is...
Shirley ace
A lovely b&w
September 8th, 2025  
kali ace
he's on a lean
September 8th, 2025  
