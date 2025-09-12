Previous
Downward Tui by helenw2
Downward Tui

with all the Kowhai now if flower, it's lovely to see the Tui out and about.
12th September 2025 12th Sep 25

Helen Westerbeke

@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward Scissorhands, but with a camera, as it is...
Jennifer Eurell ace
How lovely. I've heard of Tui's but didn't know what they looked like.
September 12th, 2025  
