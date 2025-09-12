Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 5295
Downward Tui
with all the Kowhai now if flower, it's lovely to see the Tui out and about.
12th September 2025
12th Sep 25
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Helen Westerbeke
@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward Scissorhands, but with a camera, as it is...
5295
photos
78
followers
71
following
1450% complete
View this month »
5288
5289
5290
5291
5292
5293
5294
5295
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
X-T5
Taken
12th September 2025 11:49am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Jennifer Eurell
ace
How lovely. I've heard of Tui's but didn't know what they looked like.
September 12th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close