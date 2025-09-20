Previous
The Courier by helenw2
The Courier

a honey bee with her special delivery for the hive resting on the outside of it before going inside.
20th September 2025 20th Sep 25

Helen Westerbeke

@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward Scissorhands, but with a camera, as it is...
