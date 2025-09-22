Sign up
Previous
Photo 5305
Blustery
an arty one today to tell the story of a miserable spring day in the city.
22nd September 2025
22nd Sep 25
2
0
Helen Westerbeke
@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward Scissorhands, but with a camera, as it is...
5305
photos
78
followers
71
following
Shirley
ace
Cool
September 22nd, 2025
Babs
ace
Looks a bit breezy
September 22nd, 2025
