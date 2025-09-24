Previous
Heartfelt by helenw2
Photo 5307

Heartfelt

Ace looking gorgeous on his fence - love his little chest heart shape.
24th September 2025 24th Sep 25

Helen Westerbeke

@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward Scissorhands, but with a camera, as it is...
1453% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Looking good
September 24th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact