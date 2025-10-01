Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 5314
Quick Step
lovely waxeye in my friends tree.
1st October 2025
1st Oct 25
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Helen Westerbeke
@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward Scissorhands, but with a camera, as it is...
5314
photos
78
followers
71
following
1455% complete
View this month »
5307
5308
5309
5310
5311
5312
5313
5314
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
X-T5
Taken
1st October 2025 1:40pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Gillian Brown
ace
Wonderful capture.
October 1st, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close