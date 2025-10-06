Sign up
Previous
Photo 5319
Store Security Officer
so happy to spot this lovely doggie waiting for his owner at the doors of a shop on Lambton Quay. He/she was black and white to match the building tiles too.
6th October 2025
6th Oct 25
1
0
Helen Westerbeke
@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward Scissorhands, but with a camera, as it is...
5319
photos
78
followers
71
following
Korcsog Károly
ace
Great shot!
October 6th, 2025
