Store Security Officer by helenw2
Photo 5319

Store Security Officer

so happy to spot this lovely doggie waiting for his owner at the doors of a shop on Lambton Quay. He/she was black and white to match the building tiles too.
6th October 2025 6th Oct 25

Helen Westerbeke

@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward Scissorhands, but with a camera, as it is...
Korcsog Károly ace
Great shot!
October 6th, 2025  
