Previous
Kowhai Splendour by helenw2
Photo 5321

Kowhai Splendour

a lovely afternoon spent shooting tui in my friends kowhai tree.
8th October 2025 8th Oct 25

Helen Westerbeke

@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward Scissorhands, but with a camera, as it is...
1457% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

judith deacon
Stunning capture, the colours stand out so beautifully against the Kowhai.
October 8th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact