Previous
The Poser by helenw2
Photo 5331

The Poser

this bellbird just came and posed perfectly for us on this branch at Bushy Park today.
18th October 2025 18th Oct 25

Helen Westerbeke

@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward Scissorhands, but with a camera, as it is...
1460% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

amyK ace
Nice!
October 18th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact