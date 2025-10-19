Previous
Thornbird by helenw2
Photo 5332

Thornbird

not much luck with the birds today, but thankfully a fantail came to visit at our cafe in Whanganui.
19th October 2025 19th Oct 25

Helen Westerbeke

@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward Scissorhands, but with a camera, as it is...
1460% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact