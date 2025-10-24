Previous
Pipped at the Post by helenw2
Pipped at the Post

love this post at my friends house which is surrounded by pretty flowers at the moment. Happy to capture a bee flying around the waxeye when it was standing there as well.
24th October 2025 24th Oct 25

Helen Westerbeke

@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward Scissorhands, but with a camera, as it is...
Leslie ace
wonderful capture and great setting
October 24th, 2025  
amyK ace
Great catch and nice bokeh too
October 24th, 2025  
