Previous
Photo 5337
Pipped at the Post
love this post at my friends house which is surrounded by pretty flowers at the moment. Happy to capture a bee flying around the waxeye when it was standing there as well.
24th October 2025
24th Oct 25
2
2
Helen Westerbeke
@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward Scissorhands, but with a camera, as it is...
5337
photos
78
followers
71
following
1462% complete
View this month »
5330
5331
5332
5333
5334
5335
5336
5337
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
X-T5
Taken
24th October 2025 10:39am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leslie
ace
wonderful capture and great setting
October 24th, 2025
amyK
ace
Great catch and nice bokeh too
October 24th, 2025
