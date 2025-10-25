Previous
Clematis Collector by helenw2
Clematis Collector

Just love the high key look of this honey bee in my friends clematis
25th October 2025 25th Oct 25

Helen Westerbeke

@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward Scissorhands, but with a camera, as it is...
Carole G ace
What a beauty Helen, love it
October 25th, 2025  
