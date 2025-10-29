Previous
Birthday Bee by helenw2
Birthday Bee

had a lovely day round at my friends shooting bees on the Pokers, my ISO was a bit too low, but I still like it - always love catching them in flight!
Helen Westerbeke

@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward Scissorhands, but with a camera, as it is...
