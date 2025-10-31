Previous
Black and White Minstrels by helenw2
Photo 5344

Black and White Minstrels

thought this lady was well stylish in my doctors waiting room today.
31st October 2025 31st Oct 25

Helen Westerbeke

@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward Scissorhands, but with a camera, as it is...
1464% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact