Synchronised Snacking by helenw2
Photo 5350

Synchronised Snacking

spotted lots of peeps eating their lunch in sync today on Lambton Quay.
6th November 2025 6th Nov 25

Helen Westerbeke

@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward Scissorhands, but with a camera, as it is...
Jennifer Eurell ace
Clever, and well spotted.
November 6th, 2025  
