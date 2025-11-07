Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 5351
The Parson
stoked to capture this image today at my friends place - she has a great set up with her bird feeder right in front of a maple tree.
7th November 2025
7th Nov 25
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Helen Westerbeke
@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward Scissorhands, but with a camera, as it is...
5351
photos
78
followers
71
following
1466% complete
View this month »
5344
5345
5346
5347
5348
5349
5350
5351
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
X-T5
Taken
7th November 2025 10:21am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Brigette
ace
Gorgeous
November 7th, 2025
Babs
ace
He is gorgeous
November 7th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close