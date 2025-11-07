Previous
The Parson by helenw2
Photo 5351

The Parson

stoked to capture this image today at my friends place - she has a great set up with her bird feeder right in front of a maple tree.
7th November 2025 7th Nov 25

Helen Westerbeke

@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward Scissorhands, but with a camera, as it is...
1466% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Brigette ace
Gorgeous
November 7th, 2025  
Babs ace
He is gorgeous
November 7th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact