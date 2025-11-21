Previous
Light Touch by helenw2
Photo 5364

Light Touch

another bumble - can't help myself!
21st November 2025 21st Nov 25

Helen Westerbeke

@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward Scissorhands, but with a camera, as it is...
julia ace
Great shot. .. love the colours.
November 21st, 2025  
