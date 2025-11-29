Sign up
Previous
Photo 5372
Drinking Platform
Just loved this honey bee today drinking from a raised platform on her honey frame.
29th November 2025
29th Nov 25
2
1
Helen Westerbeke
@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward Scissorhands, but with a camera, as it is...
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
X-T4
Taken
29th November 2025 1:55pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Babs
ace
What an amazing shot fav
November 29th, 2025
julia
ace
Great macro.
November 29th, 2025
