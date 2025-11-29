Previous
Drinking Platform by helenw2
Photo 5372

Drinking Platform

Just loved this honey bee today drinking from a raised platform on her honey frame.
29th November 2025 29th Nov 25

Helen Westerbeke

@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward Scissorhands, but with a camera, as it is...
1471% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Babs ace
What an amazing shot fav
November 29th, 2025  
julia ace
Great macro.
November 29th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact