Photo 5373
The Cone of Shame
met this lovely girl today who is recovering from an eye op. just delightful.
30th November 2025
30th Nov 25
Helen Westerbeke
@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward Scissorhands, but with a camera, as it is...
Joan Robillard
ace
She almost looks happy with the cone.
November 30th, 2025
