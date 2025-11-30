Previous
The Cone of Shame by helenw2
Photo 5373

The Cone of Shame

met this lovely girl today who is recovering from an eye op. just delightful.
30th November 2025 30th Nov 25

Helen Westerbeke

@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward Scissorhands, but with a camera, as it is...
Joan Robillard ace
She almost looks happy with the cone.
November 30th, 2025  
