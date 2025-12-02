Previous
Jungle King by helenw2
Photo 5375

Jungle King

enjoyed a evening light shoot with Snowy at the end of our street.
2nd December 2025 2nd Dec 25

Helen Westerbeke

@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward Scissorhands, but with a camera, as it is...
Wylie ace
what a gorgeous puss
December 2nd, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
December 2nd, 2025  
