Connected by helenw2
Photo 5382

Connected

just liked this scene at Welly station today. love their connection, but also the shadows and how they are in the middle of the tree branches too.
9th December 2025 9th Dec 25

Helen Westerbeke

@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward Scissorhands, but with a camera, as it is...
