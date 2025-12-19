Previous
Sasa by helenw2
Sasa

Sasa is our lovely Welly zoo sun bear, I loved that she was peering through the grass at me today.
19th December 2025 19th Dec 25

Helen Westerbeke

@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward Scissorhands, but with a camera, as it is...
