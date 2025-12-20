Previous
Pool Party by helenw2
Pool Party

spotted this worker bee upside down in the honey, so after I took the photo I got Stephen to save it by putting the hive tool down for it to grab onto, very soon another worker bee was starting to lick it clean.
Helen Westerbeke

