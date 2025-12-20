Sign up
Previous
Photo 5393
Pool Party
spotted this worker bee upside down in the honey, so after I took the photo I got Stephen to save it by putting the hive tool down for it to grab onto, very soon another worker bee was starting to lick it clean.
20th December 2025
20th Dec 25
1
0
Helen Westerbeke
@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward Scissorhands, but with a camera, as it is...
5393
photos
77
followers
70
following
1477% complete
View this month »
5386
5387
5388
5389
5390
5391
5392
5393
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
X-T4
Taken
20th December 2025 12:15pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Joan Robillard
ace
Oh my work injury
December 20th, 2025
