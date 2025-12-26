Previous
No Go by helenw2
Came up to go out today to find Basil by the door - not happy with being left alone for hours yesterday, telling us not to go out again today - whoops!
Helen Westerbeke

@helenw2
Joan Robillard ace
Two gets suklky when I am gone a lot too
December 26th, 2025  
