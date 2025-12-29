Sign up
Photo 5402
Love Nest
spotted on my visit to Staglands today - 2 white peahens in a tree which I have never seen before.
29th December 2025
29th Dec 25
Helen Westerbeke
@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward Scissorhands, but with a camera, as it is...
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
X-T5
Taken
29th December 2025 10:44am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
