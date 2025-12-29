Previous
Love Nest by helenw2
Love Nest

spotted on my visit to Staglands today - 2 white peahens in a tree which I have never seen before.
29th December 2025 29th Dec 25

Helen Westerbeke

@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward Scissorhands, but with a camera, as it is...
