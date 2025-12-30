Previous
The Flamenco by helenw2
Photo 5403

The Flamenco

did a photo job of a 60th wedding ann. where there was a flamenco demonstration, was happy to do some in icm for myself and I think this one covers the look nicely.
30th December 2025 30th Dec 25

Helen Westerbeke

@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward Scissorhands, but with a camera, as it is...
1480% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact