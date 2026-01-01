Sign up
Previous
Photo 5405
Looking Forward
a lovely brown horse in their paddock in Ohariu Valley for the new year!
1st January 2026
1st Jan 26
1
1
Helen Westerbeke
@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward Scissorhands, but with a camera, as it is...
Dorothy
ace
What a beauty! You caught the fluid movement!
January 1st, 2026
