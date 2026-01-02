Previous
Danger Zone by helenw2
Photo 5406

Danger Zone

stoked to capture this bee sharp right in the top of the smoke at the beehives today.
2nd January 2026 2nd Jan 26

Helen Westerbeke

@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward Scissorhands, but with a camera, as it is...
Photo Details

