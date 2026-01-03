Previous
Made You Look by helenw2
Made You Look

met these gorgeous Japanese Spitz dogs at Duncan's brewery in Paraparaumu today. This is them following the movements of their Mum as she went in to get a drink.
Helen Westerbeke

@helenw2
Photo Details

